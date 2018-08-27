Omnia Family Wealth LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (AEP)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 33.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% during the second quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 15,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AEP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,870. American Electric Power Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.71 and a fifty-two week high of $78.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.16.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.39%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

