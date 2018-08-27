On Deck Capital (ONDK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

On Deck Capital (NYSE: ONDK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/22/2018 – On Deck Capital is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

8/14/2018 – On Deck Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “On Deck Capital, Inc. is an on-line platform that uses a big data, analytic model to source, underwrite, and fund loans to small businesses. The Company offers online tools and resources including data aggregation and electronic payment technology, and to evaluate the health of small businesses. It’s small business loans include dental loans, restaurant loans, medical financing, restaurant financing, fast small business loans, fast small business financing, online small business loans, online applications for small business loans, small business loans online, retail capital, fast small business financing, short-term business loans, business equipment financing, small business equipment financing and merchant cash advance. On Deck Capital Inc. is based in United States. “

8/14/2018 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/8/2018 – On Deck Capital had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2018 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/19/2018 – On Deck Capital was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.

NYSE ONDK opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $648.72 million, a PE ratio of -54.31 and a beta of 1.51. On Deck Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 26.85, a current ratio of 26.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $95.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.37%. equities analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neil E. Wolfson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, with a total value of $30,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,768.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noah Breslow purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in On Deck Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in On Deck Capital by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 15,677 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in On Deck Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in On Deck Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

