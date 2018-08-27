Oncolytics Biotech (ONCY) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.01

News coverage about Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Oncolytics Biotech earned a daily sentiment score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 48.7015535285678 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ:ONCY traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $4.19. 27,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,943. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.81. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

ONCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

