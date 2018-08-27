OneRoot Network Price Reaches $0.0469 on Top Exchanges (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One OneRoot Network token can now be purchased for $0.0469 or 0.00000694 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market cap of $11.40 million and $107,576.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004855 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014789 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00275186 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00164663 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037736 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010952 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OneRoot Network Token Profile

OneRoot Network’s genesis date was December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,985,280 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

