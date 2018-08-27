Ooma (OOMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $15.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.12 and a beta of 0.92. Ooma has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OOMA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Ooma from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ooma in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,738,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total value of $86,184.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 150,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,039.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,945 shares of company stock worth $611,155 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

