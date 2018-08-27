Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0200 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 27th. Open Platform has a market cap of $0.00 and $442,937.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform token can currently be purchased for $0.0200 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last week, Open Platform has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014816 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00285087 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00161952 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00038250 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00011507 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform’s launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Open Platform Token Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

