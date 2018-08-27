Open Text (OTEX) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Open Text earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the software maker an impact score of 46.4560245744755 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Open Text stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 0.30. Open Text has a twelve month low of $31.21 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $754.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.02 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1518 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OTEX. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Open Text in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Text presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

