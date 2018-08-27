Opera Trading Capital Has $318,000 Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Opera Trading Capital raised its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 2,923.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,998 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 708,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,757,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 9.1% in the second quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,073,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,289,000 after buying an additional 919,532 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,465,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,070,000 after buying an additional 278,223 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 359,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,233,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,903,000 after buying an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $32.35 in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $28.45 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $41.64. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 37.79%. The company had revenue of $592.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.10 million. research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 58.06%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

