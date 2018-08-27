Opera Trading Capital Invests $3.51 Million in Envision Healthcare Corp (EVHC) Stock

Opera Trading Capital acquired a new position in Envision Healthcare Corp (NYSE:EVHC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roystone Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Roystone Capital Management LP now owns 2,123,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 998,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,771,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,074,000 after purchasing an additional 247,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare by 2,034.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,683,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,431,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,397 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Envision Healthcare by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,037,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,662,000 after purchasing an additional 16,991 shares during the period.

EVHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Envision Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Envision Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Envision Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Envision Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.97.

Shares of NYSE:EVHC opened at $45.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.37. Envision Healthcare Corp has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Envision Healthcare had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Envision Healthcare Corp will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envision Healthcare Profile

Envision Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Physician Services and Ambulatory Services. As of December 31, 2017, its physician-led services encompassed providers at approximately 1,800 clinical departments at healthcare facilities in 45 states and the District of Columbia that include emergency department and hospitalist, anesthesiology, radiology/tele-radiology, and children's services.

