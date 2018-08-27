Opera Trading Capital Purchases New Position in United Rentals, Inc. (URI)

Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 127.7% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 29,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 58.4% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 30.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.3% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Rentals from $230.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Buckingham Research raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.09.

In related news, CEO Michael Kneeland sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $4,661,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,169,747.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $159.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $190.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The construction company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 39.28% and a net margin of 21.18%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power, and Pump. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

