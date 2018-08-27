Opera Trading Capital Sells 15,000 Shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR)

Opera Trading Capital decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,548 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Opera Trading Capital’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc Class A were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 14.2% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 334,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after acquiring an additional 41,644 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,185,000 after acquiring an additional 237,568 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 2.4% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 103.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,227,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 621,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc Class A alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $180,271,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 94,644 shares of company stock worth $1,339,302 and sold 17,662,644 shares worth $713,884,917.

A number of brokerages have commented on KKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Shares of KKR opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About KKR & Co Inc Class A

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

See Also: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.