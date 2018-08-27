Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,469,000. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 73,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $172.17 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $136.23 and a twelve month high of $171.78.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.