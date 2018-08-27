Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 25,849 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. 38.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $177.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.94.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

