Outfront Media Inc (OUT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. The company had a trading volume of 54,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,024. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,951,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,859,000 after purchasing an additional 285,210 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 352,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 156,390 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media connects brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT Media is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage people on-the-go.

Read More: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.