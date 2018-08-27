Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (PPBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $121.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) to post $121.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $122.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $120.60 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp reported sales of $72.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full year sales of $424.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.50 million to $426.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $529.13 million per share, with estimates ranging from $516.10 million to $537.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.28 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 24.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on PPBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Pacific Premier Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,674,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,417 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,896,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 716.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 856,515 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,929,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,215,000 after purchasing an additional 849,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,076,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,236,000 after purchasing an additional 462,393 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.85. 6,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,595. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.05 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. Its deposit products include checking, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial business loans, lines of credit, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, agribusiness loans, home equity lines of credit, construction loans, farmland, and consumer loans, as well as multi-family residential, one-to-four family real estate, commercial and industrial, and franchise lending; warehouse repurchase facilities; and credit facilities to Home Owners' Associations (HOA) and HOA management companies.

