Painted Pony Energy Ltd (PONY) Receives C$3.34 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Painted Pony Energy Ltd (TSE:PONY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.34.

PONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, July 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.35 to C$2.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Painted Pony Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Painted Pony Energy stock traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 374,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,257. Painted Pony Energy has a 52 week low of C$1.65 and a 52 week high of C$3.80.

Painted Pony Energy Company Profile

Painted Pony Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas resources in Western Canada. It focuses primarily on the development and production of natural gas and natural gas liquids from the Montney formation in northeast British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd.

