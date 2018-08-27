Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Park-Ohio from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

In other Park-Ohio news, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $243,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,332,744.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward F. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $179,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,585 in the last ninety days. 31.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 846,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,584,000 after buying an additional 35,491 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 769,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,706,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 646,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,117,000 after buying an additional 7,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park-Ohio by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,052,000 after buying an additional 47,018 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. 53.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKOH stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,777. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $34.95 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $537.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $432.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.83 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.