Parkgene 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $229,590.00 (GENE)

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 19.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Parkgene token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Parkgene has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parkgene has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $229,590.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00291775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00164217 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00038856 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Parkgene Token Profile

Parkgene was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Parkgene Token Trading

Parkgene can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parkgene should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parkgene using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

