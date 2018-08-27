Parnassus Investments CA Buys Shares of 3,589,762 3M Co (MMM)

Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,589,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $706,178,000. 3M comprises approximately 2.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.61% of 3M at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $119,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M stock opened at $205.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08. 3M Co has a one year low of $190.57 and a one year high of $259.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.17.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 51.31% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that 3M Co will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.32%.

In other 3M news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total value of $1,301,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Citigroup set a $263.00 price objective on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.67.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

