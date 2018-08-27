Party City Holdco (PRTY) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) have trended somewhat positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Party City Holdco earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 47.8495990525855 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

PRTY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.10. 6,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $16.95.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.95 million. Party City Holdco had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Party City Holdco will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

In other news, Director Gerald C. Rittenberg sold 196,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,143,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder H. Lee Equity Fund Vi Thomas sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $155,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories and novelties, stationery, and decorations.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.