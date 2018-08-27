Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rand Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 44.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $23.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $40.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.68%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.68.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

