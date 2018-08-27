Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $13.25 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 531.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,750 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 6.7% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,916,000 after buying an additional 580,556 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6,962.4% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 53,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 52,566 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 452.4% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 12,395 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 187,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.03. 30,169 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.