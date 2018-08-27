Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Has $502,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,854 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 9,500.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearshares LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $288,000.

BATS USMV traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,358 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

