Penta (PNT) Market Capitalization Tops $0.00

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Penta token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges including BCEX, HitBTC, Bit-Z and LBank. Penta has a total market cap of $0.00 and $784,490.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Penta has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004852 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00271945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00162180 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00037786 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010950 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LBank, HitBTC, BCEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

