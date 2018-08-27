People Corp (PEO) Insider Celia Kaufman Sells 4,000 Shares

People Corp (CVE:PEO) insider Celia Kaufman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total value of C$32,000.00.

CVE PEO opened at C$8.10 on Monday. People Corp has a 1 year low of C$6.49 and a 1 year high of C$8.34.

People (CVE:PEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. People had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of C$33.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$33.70 million.

Separately, Laurentian set a C$9.75 price objective on shares of People and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

About People

People Corporation provides group benefits, group retirement, and human resource services in Canada. The company offers consulting advice, which primarily includes plan review and design, plan recommendations and alternative funding methods, plan set up, employee communications, wellness programs, and plan marketing services.

