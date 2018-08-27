People s United Financial Inc. Trims Stake in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $8,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 385.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 111,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $5,178,803.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 196,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,121,817.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total value of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $45.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $41.45 and a 1-year high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

