Performance Food Group Co (PFGC) Insider Sells $268,355.60 in Stock

Performance Food Group Co (NYSE:PFGC) insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,083 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $268,355.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 182,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,057,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $34.75 on Monday. Performance Food Group Co has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.07). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at $219,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PFGC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “$38.15” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, such as meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as seafood products, shortenings and oils, baked goods, and salad dressings.

