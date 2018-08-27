Perry Ellis International (PERY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Perry Ellis International has set its FY19 guidance at $1.80-1.90 EPS.

Perry Ellis International (NASDAQ:PERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Perry Ellis International had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Perry Ellis International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Perry Ellis International alerts:

NASDAQ PERY opened at $27.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.01. Perry Ellis International has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $29.59. The company has a market capitalization of $439.52 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on PERY shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Perry Ellis International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Perry Ellis International in a report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perry Ellis International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

About Perry Ellis International

Perry Ellis International, Inc designs, sources, markets, and licenses apparel products, accessories, and fragrances. It operates through four segments: Men's Sportswear and Swim, Women's Sportswear, Direct-to-Consumer, and Licensing. It provides men's wear, including career and casual sportswear, golf apparel, sports apparel, swimwear, and activewear; and womenswear, such as dresses, sportswear, swimwear, and activewear.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Perry Ellis International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perry Ellis International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.