Petroquest Energy (PQUE) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

PQUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Petroquest Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Petroquest Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th.

Get Petroquest Energy alerts:

Petroquest Energy stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.93. Petroquest Energy has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $2.40.

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Petroquest Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Petroquest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.