PetSmart (PETM) Bonds Trading 0.9% Higher

An issue of PetSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETM) bonds rose 0.9% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Monday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.875% coupon and will mature on June 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $81.50 and was trading at $79.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETM remained flat at $$82.98 during trading on Monday. PetSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $83.49.

About PetSmart (NASDAQ:PETM)

PetSmart, Inc is a United States-based company, which is a pet retailer of services and solutions for the needs of pets. The Company provides a range of pet food and pet products. The Company offers dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp day care services and pet adoption services in-store.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PetSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.