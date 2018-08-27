Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Holdings Trimmed by Cibc Bank USA

Cibc Bank USA reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Cibc Bank USA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 452,745,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,398,445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,183,218 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 29,164.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,481,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $415,878,000 after purchasing an additional 11,442,753 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,093,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,738,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,562,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,174,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,674,223,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $42.77.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.53.

In other Pfizer news, insider Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 25,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $1,013,115.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,055,462.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ian C. Read sold 486,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $18,185,092.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,803,090.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock worth $29,937,357 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

