Pfizer (PFE) Given a $45.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a $37.66 rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Morningstar set a $43.50 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.53.

Pfizer stock opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $33.20 and a 52-week high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $252.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.32%.

In related news, EVP Laurie J. Olson sold 19,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,573.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Don Cornwell sold 5,223 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $190,117.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 785,453 shares of company stock valued at $29,937,357. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 69.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

