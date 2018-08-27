Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.72-1.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $850-875 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $851.06 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. BidaskClub downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $2.75 on Monday, hitting $53.50. 425,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,750. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.93. Phibro Animal Health has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $54.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In related news, insider Dean J. Warras sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $463,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,556.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bfi Co., Llc sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $1,381,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 460,940 shares of company stock valued at $22,026,956. Insiders own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as a diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals comprising poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

