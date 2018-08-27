Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.08. Phillips 66 Partners posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.85. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.05. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The company had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $60.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.04.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. 1,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,600. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Phillips 66 Partners has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.752 dividend. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.22%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global X Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 888,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 134,476 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 461,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,580,000 after acquiring an additional 223,853 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners Company Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles and Wood River; and natural gas liquids assets in Texas and Louisiana.

