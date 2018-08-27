Pictet & Cie Europe SA Has $5.13 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank Trust increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. 38.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA opened at $177.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.49. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $164.25 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.94.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

