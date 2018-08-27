Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,627,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,566 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 6,223,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,189,000 after acquiring an additional 237,218 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,258.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,024,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 935,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,945,000 after acquiring an additional 349,456 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $35.92 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21.

