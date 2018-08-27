Pictet & Cie Europe SA Takes $498,000 Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $527,234,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $304,426,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $270,197,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $147,755,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth $133,284,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $54.41 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $435.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.63 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th.

WH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

In other news, insider Geoffrey A. Ballotti bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.48 per share, for a total transaction of $614,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $52,801.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.