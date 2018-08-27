Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in Symantec Co. (SYMC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,114 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Symantec were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Symantec by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Symantec during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Symantec by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Symantec alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYMC shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a research note on Friday, May 11th. First Analysis cut shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group cut shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.55.

NASDAQ SYMC opened at $19.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Symantec Co. has a 12 month low of $17.81 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Symantec Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Symantec’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symantec Co. (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Symantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.