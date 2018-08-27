Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.14 Million Position in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,958 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $3,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,269,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. Compass Group LLC lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 28,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,405,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,167,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

NYSE BAP opened at $222.61 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $189.69 and a fifty-two week high of $239.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92.

BAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credicorp from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Credicorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.67.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries, provides a range of financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through four segments: Banking, Insurance, Pension Funds, and Investment Banking. The company offers deposits, current accounts, loans, and credit facilities; and provides private pension fund management services to affiliated pensioners.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.