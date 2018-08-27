Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Position in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,707 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,252 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Quest Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.15.

Anadarko Petroleum stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of -32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. Anadarko Petroleum’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. Anadarko Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -51.02%.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

