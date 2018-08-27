Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.13% of G-III Apparel Group worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 9.0% in the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 97,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIII. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. BidaskClub lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 770,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $36,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,812,427 shares in the company, valued at $180,404,045.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Feller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $243,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 967,513 shares of company stock valued at $45,759,996. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII opened at $46.53 on Monday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.28.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $611.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.59 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

