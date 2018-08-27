Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Holdings Lifted by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,271 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $15,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,913 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 9,689 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 26,728 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

PXD stock opened at $176.04 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $125.46 and a 12 month high of $213.40. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MED upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $232.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.91.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total transaction of $38,226.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,698.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

