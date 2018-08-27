Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Shares Bought by Sandia Holdings LLC

Sandia Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,823 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up about 6.7% of Sandia Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sandia Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $14,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28,826.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 126,699 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 126,261 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 200 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.13, for a total value of $38,226.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,698.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PXD. KeyCorp raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. MED raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Williams Capital set a $202.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.91.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $176.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.08). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

