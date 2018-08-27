Piper Jaffray Companies Raises Splunk (SPLK) Price Target to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its target price lifted by Piper Jaffray Companies to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Splunk from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Wedbush raised Splunk from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on Splunk from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Splunk to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Splunk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $123.69 on Friday. Splunk has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $126.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.42 and a beta of 1.81.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 28.26% and a negative net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David F. Conte sold 15,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $1,829,919.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,964,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Merritt sold 32,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.90, for a total value of $3,884,687.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 293,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,900.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,426 shares of company stock valued at $8,319,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.