PizzaCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $0.00 (PIZZA)

PizzaCoin (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. PizzaCoin has a total market cap of $235.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of PizzaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PizzaCoin has traded 25.6% lower against the US dollar. One PizzaCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001354 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015938 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000210 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

PizzaCoin Profile

PizzaCoin (PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 18th, 2016. PizzaCoin’s total supply is 10,127,917 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,917 coins. The official website for PizzaCoin is pizzacoin.net.

Buying and Selling PizzaCoin

PizzaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PizzaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PizzaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PizzaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

