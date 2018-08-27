PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2018

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,340 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 71,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 289.9% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.87.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $119.77 and a 1 year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.33%. research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

