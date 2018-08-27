PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,340 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of PNC Financial Services Group worth $46,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robecosam AG lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 71,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 14.0% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 289.9% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 72.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 13,532 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.87.

In related news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.15 per share, with a total value of $99,505.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,257.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wyk Steven C. Van sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $2,116,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $142.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.94. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $119.77 and a 1 year high of $163.59.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 10.33%. research analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 16th. This is a boost from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.71%.

PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

