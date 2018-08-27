PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 755,124 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,124 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $308,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 28,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 42,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,785,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $362,501.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $314,669.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,111.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,723 shares of company stock worth $3,223,283 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,101,935. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $144.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.17% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADP. Guggenheim began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.07.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

