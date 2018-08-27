PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 35,716 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,203,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,716 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $410,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6,653.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 116,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

DVY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,254. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

