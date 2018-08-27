PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 41,388 Shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,851,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,388 shares during the quarter. Erie Indemnity Company Class A comprises approximately 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Erie Indemnity Company Class A worth $568,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 70.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Erie Indemnity Company Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity Company Class A in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Erie Indemnity Company Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Erie Indemnity Company Class A in the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 31.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERIE stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $126.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,632. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.47. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a 52 week low of $106.63 and a 52 week high of $128.90.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $621.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.02 million. Erie Indemnity Company Class A had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 11.59%. equities research analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity Company Class A will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 8th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s dividend payout ratio is 85.06%.

In related news, CEO Timothy G. Necastro purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.89 per share, for a total transaction of $198,229.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,901 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,688.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Louis F. Colaizzo purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,936. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,691 shares of company stock valued at $328,056. Corporate insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

