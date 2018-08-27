Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NEA) Share Price

News headlines about Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd earned a daily sentiment score of 0.50 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.0164906974941 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE NEA opened at $12.93 on Monday. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $14.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

